Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,081 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.