Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,541 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $39,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

