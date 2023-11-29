Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 522,559 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,385,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522,559 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $48,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SSR Mining by 55.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 165,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $551,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

