FutureFuel Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FutureFuel by 8,212.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 201,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,995 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FutureFuel by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

