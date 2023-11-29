FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE FF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

