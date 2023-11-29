General Motors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

