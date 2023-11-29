Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lowered by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

