GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

GitLab stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,807,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

