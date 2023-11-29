Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

GLBS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.95. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

