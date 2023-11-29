GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6,278.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,817 shares of company stock worth $9,736,042. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.