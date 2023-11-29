Graham (GHM) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Graham to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Graham and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham Competitors 86 727 845 17 2.47

As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Graham’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graham has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Graham has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham’s rivals have a beta of 2.80, indicating that their average share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Graham and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $157.12 million $370,000.00 69.00 Graham Competitors $3.45 billion $399.87 million 26.32

Graham’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 1.67% 2.97% 1.41% Graham Competitors 6.99% 16.91% 5.59%

Summary

Graham rivals beat Graham on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

