Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 189,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 291,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Grindr Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $417,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,278,806 shares in the company, valued at $45,535,647.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

