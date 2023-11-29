Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.016 per share. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.