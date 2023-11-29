Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.03%.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of GRIN stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Grindrod Shipping Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.016 per share. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
