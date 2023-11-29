Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $19.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.