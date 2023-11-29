Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $19.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.