Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,128 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

