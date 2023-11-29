Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 55,488 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 455,103 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 868,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 494,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

