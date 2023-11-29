Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,079 shares of company stock worth $908,035. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

