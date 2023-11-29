Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

UBSI stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.