Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,839 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after acquiring an additional 576,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,079 shares of company stock worth $908,035 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

