Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

