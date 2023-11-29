Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.27% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OIA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

