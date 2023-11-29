Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.27% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

