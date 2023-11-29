Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 55,488 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

