Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 55,488 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.22.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report).
