Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

