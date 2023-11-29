Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.03

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.03 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 136797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.13.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 5.50.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gulfport Energy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.