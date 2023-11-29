Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.03

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.03 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 136797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.13.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 5.50.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

