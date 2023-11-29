Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.45

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$82.45 and last traded at C$82.45, with a volume of 9064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Hammond Power Solutions
In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Corporate insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
