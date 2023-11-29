Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile
