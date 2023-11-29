Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Holdings Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,840 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Hanmi Financial worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

