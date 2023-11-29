Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.00

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.62.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

