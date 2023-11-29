Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,160,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HE opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

