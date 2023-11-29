Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,255 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.66% of Hayward worth $45,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hayward by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

