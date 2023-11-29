HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

