Head-To-Head Review: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 73.83%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -58.20% -44.96% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -129.10% -85.49%

Volatility & Risk

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.69) -1.10 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($8.40) -0.76

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease. in addition, it has research programs for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

