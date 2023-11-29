Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Reaches $47.69 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $47.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002006 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,257 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,256.789726 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06052624 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $45,352,348.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars.

