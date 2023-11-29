Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.05

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Helical stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.18. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($5.04). The stock has a market cap of £265.22 million, a P/E ratio of -150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,353 ($1,708.98). 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

