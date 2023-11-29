Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HMNTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hemnet Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hemnet Group AB (publ) to SEK 205 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Hemnet Group AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMNTY

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

HMNTY stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Hemnet Group AB has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.