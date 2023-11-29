Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on HMNTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hemnet Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hemnet Group AB (publ) to SEK 205 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
