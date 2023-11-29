Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Up 0.4 %

HDIV stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income has a 12 month low of GBX 60.60 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of £123.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,697.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

