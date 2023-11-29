Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Stock Up 0.4 %
HDIV stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income has a 12 month low of GBX 60.60 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of £123.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,697.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Henderson Diversified Income
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Diversified Income
- Stock Average Calculator
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.