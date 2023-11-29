Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.21. Hershey has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

