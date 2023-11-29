Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3.7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27. 785,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,379,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

