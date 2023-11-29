Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

