Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.13% of Hologic worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,802. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.