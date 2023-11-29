Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 708490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

