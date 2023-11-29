Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,930 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Gas worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -80.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Gas

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 21,807 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,401,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

