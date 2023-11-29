Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 431,480 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,480 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

