Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,560 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,443,000 after buying an additional 473,561 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in WaFd by 49.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 622,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

