Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Dril-Quip worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of DRQ opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

