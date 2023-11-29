Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

