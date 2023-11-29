Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

APAM stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

