Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of National Western Life Group worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $479.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.62 and a 12 month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

