Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,720 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 538,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

